Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Casting Call May Reveal Key Plot Element

Next year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be an emotional watch. The story will focus on the off-screen death of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, with his friends and family struggling to process it, decide how to honor him, and find someone to take up the Black Panther mantle. Despite this, we don’t have much of an idea who’ll be the villain and what the stakes are.

But a new casting call may give us something to work with. The production is currently looking for “Military, CIA and SHIP CREW TYPES”, specifying “NEW FACES ONLY” and those who are “Physically fit, with military, police or ship crew experience only.” The shoot for this scene will take place on Saturday and Sunday after 5pm this weekend, meaning it’ll be set at night.

MCU fans have already begun working overtime on figuring out what this means, linking it to a previous shoot for an underwater crime scene involving SCUBA divers. The front-running theory is that these may be hints that Wakanda Forever will introduce the MCU’s take on Atlantis and Namor the Submariner.

These two hidden civilizations have long been enemies, notwithstanding their similarities. Both hide from the wider world, though the Atlanteans do so because they fear surface dwellers will desecrate their holy city rather than hide their tech. Wakanda and Atlantis have gone to war with each other several times, with both sides suffering casualties and their cities being partially destroyed in the fighting.

But all that’s speculation right now. It’s also postulated that the scene might take us back to the Raft, the high-security underwater prison that the Dora Milaje took Baron Zemo to at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Let’s hope we get some images from this weekend’s shoot that clarify things.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.