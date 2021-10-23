Character Description For Black Panther 2’s Namor Reportedly Revealed

Tenoch Huerta was the first new addition announced for the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he’s one of only two fresh faces confirmed for the ensemble so far alongside Emmy-winning I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, but we’re still not 100% sure who either of them are playing.

Ever since the Narcos: Mexico star’s name was revealed way back in November 2020, we’ve all been operating under the impression that he’s playing Namor the Sub-Mariner. He’s even trended because of it on more than one occasion, but Marvel are still keeping things under wraps, despite shooting on Wakanda Forever having stared this past June.

We’ve even heard conflicting reports that Huerta was hired as somebody completely different, but insider Grace Randolph claims to have seen the actor in character, although she doesn’t specify whether it was concept art or a behind the scenes image.

According to Randolph, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Namor is “very Apocalypto with ornate bejeweled neckpiece including pearls, goatee, think gold armbands”. That’s not a lot to go on, and it’s by no means official, but if we are getting the Sub-Mariner, then it sounds as though he’s going to be getting a grounded, gritty and upgraded look.