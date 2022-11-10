‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director gleefully teases ‘great’ deleted scenes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has long been one of the MCU’s most anticipated sequels and is already establishing its presence as a full-force blockbuster smash hit after receiving rave reviews from critics. And, while the majority of Marvel mavens will soon be fawning over the film’s breathtaking action sequences, those who appreciate the quality of deleted scenes won’t be left in the cold once the film ends its theatrical run.

While chatting with Collider, director Ryan Coogler touched upon the importance of deleted scenes from an editing and creative standpoint, while simultaneously teasing that the plethora of cut sequences will be available when the movie eventually releases on Blu-ray, digital, and Disney Plus. As Coogler noted:

“Yeah, I think it’ll be there. Yeah. Once the film is released on home video, you’ll see that stuff. Yeah, some great ones. I don’t have a number, but it was a lot. I love basically everything we shot. It’s always the challenge, man, with any creative medium, is the editing process. What to take away and what to leave.”

From surprise appearances from tight-lipped actors to unfathomable character connections within the plot, there’s certainly plenty to be excited about when it comes to one of the hottest MCU follow-ups in history. And who knows, perhaps an abundance of intriguing Easter eggs will be hidden within the shadows of the aforementioned scenes, many of which could hint at future films and connections in the MCU.

Before the deleted scenes are released to the public eye (and much to the excitement of us all), be sure to check out the entirety of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is already out in many international territories but arrives in domestic theaters tomorrow, Nov. 11.