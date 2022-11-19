‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star reveals MCU advice from Brie Larson, and it sounds like trolls came up

If you’re a female star that’s brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s arguably no better person to offer sage advice and words of wisdom than Brie Larson.

Sure, Scarlett Johansson was part of the franchise’s furniture for a decade and remains a hugely popular presence, while fans continue to fall over themselves anytime Elizabeth Olsen does anything, but Larson has seen and done it all during her tenure as Carol Danvers, for better and worse.

Not only is she an Academy Award winner and the star of a billion-dollar smash hit origin story, but Larson has also become accustomed to the constant criticism and trolls that point their fury in her direction. With that in mind, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorne revealing to ScreenRant that Larson gave her some kind words of encouragement when it comes to handling both the positive and negative aspects of the MCU makes complete sense.

“I was also fortunate to speak with Brie Larson. She was really an open book about what her experience was like as a human female trying to play a superhuman female, and just all the things that come along with that. I’ve been very, very grateful to have some real genuine conversations with people who care about the work. Not only do they do a great job and create characters that we fall in love with, but they also care about the way in which that role and that work is executed.”

Thorne previously confirmed she’d spoken to Robert Downey Jr., too, so the newcomer has already been sitting at the learning tree of some serious MCU heavy hitters, past and present. Based on the reception to her debut in Wakanda Forever, which in turn increased excitement for Disney Plus solo series Ironheart, the youngster’s future under Kevin Feige’s stewardship is looking bright.