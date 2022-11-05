Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers

If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters.

The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half a decade as insane as it sounds, with review bombers and trolls constantly out in force to decry anything Marvel-related involving the Academy Award winner, who hasn’t been above taking shots in the direction of her detractors when the occasion calls for it.

By all accounts, the 32 year-old is destined to be one of the most pivotal figures throughout the rest of the Multiverse Saga, regardless of how many people aren’t going to be able to live with that fact. In recent times we’ve seen the great Captain Marvel debate take thoughtful and measured turns, while others have attempted to manufacture hostility out of nothing, all while the film itself has been dubbed unworthy of its landmark status as the MCU’s first female-led feature.

Now, though, hell has officially frozen over after a Reddit thread made the interesting point of laying none of the blame for the apathy towards Carol Danvers at Larson’s door, with fingers being pointed squarely in the direction of Marvel itself.

Even more remarkably, there’s a great deal of support in the comments and replies echoing that sentiment, and salient points are being made. No matter if you’re the biggest Captain Marvel stan out there, it’s hard to argue that the screenplay and characterization could have used another polish or two. The Marvels is coming to theaters next summer, so let’s hope it’ll win over the doubters and generate some positivity regarding Larson’s MCU contributions for a change.