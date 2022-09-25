Brie Larson explains what she found most uncomfortable about ‘The Marvels,’ and it’s not the trolls

Blockbuster superhero sequel The Marvels may not be flying into theaters until July of next year, but we’re already very curious to see if Brie Larson’s second headline outing as Carol Danvers will come in for anything approaching the same levels of backlash that greeted the opening installment.

Captain Marvel was down-voted and review-bombed into oblivion, to the extent that it ranks as one of the lowest-rated projects of the entire Marvel Studios era on Rotten Tomatoes in terms of audience approval ratings, with only the derided Inhumans and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below the billion-dollar box office behemoth.

Larson is no stranger coming under fire anytime she opens her mouth in public to talk about the MCU, but it’s at least reassuring to know that the Academy Award winner’s most uncomfortable experience on The Marvels had nothing to do with the army of internet detractors sharpening their online knives to tear her down at every turn, as she revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

“Another thing about wires is that it looks really fun and it looks beautiful so people forget [that it’s hard work]. You don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but it’s uncomfortable. Let me be clear, it’s amazing but what’s different with this one from the last one is that Carol didn’t fly until the end so I didn’t have as much wire work so this one, there was just a whole new muscle group that was in pain.”

The actress probably had to clarify her position so that folks didn’t hop online with their “BRIE LARSON HATED SHOOTING THE MARVELS” hot takes as tends to happen when she drops any MCU-related soundbite, but at least she wasn’t alone this time. Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris would have been strapped up and flung around, too, and seeing the trio together makes it abundantly clear that all three of them had a total blast making the movie.