The Battle of Brie Larson rages after ‘Captain Marvel’ star calls out her haters

Will Brie Larson ever be able to catch a break from social media trolls? Based on the events of the past couple of days, we’re going to say no.

Despite tearing the roof off the D23 Expo by taking the stage to showcase first-look footage from The Marvels alongside director Nia DaCosta, as well as co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, it was an interview given afterwards that generated the biggest and most vociferous reactions online.

The Academy Award winner jokingly asked if anyone even wanted her to return as Captain Marvel when asked how long she envisioned herself playing the role, and then we were off to the races. Then, Larson fired back at her detractors by calling them out on both Twitter and Instagram, and as you can imagine, that’s only opened up the floor to even more positive and negative responses being bandied around online.

idk nobody was defending brie when she was getting those hateful threats (except don cheadle) NOR did they show up for the cm premiere (except chadwick) but as soon as chris was called the least attractive chris the whole cast came to support him.



no, they aren't the same. https://t.co/Q32RjNKN6J — morgue ⚰️🕸️ (@HALLOWEENTHREE) September 12, 2022

I enjoyed Captain Marvel. The movie made a billion dollars. Yes people want to see Brie Larson continue as Captain Marvel! Can’t wait for THE MARVELS pic.twitter.com/lXpbXyCdtb — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 12, 2022

MCU stans after brie larson doesn't seem interested in playing captain marvel again (she's been harassed for 5 years and even had private pics spread around the internet) pic.twitter.com/JI7fU2mjLJ — manel 🍁 (@twilightssword) September 12, 2022

this is part of the speech that started the Brie Larson hate train; by the way, this is why men hate her even when all she said was FACTS pic.twitter.com/vPwJW586ry — wendy (@photonverse) September 12, 2022

Brie Larson haters pissing and shitting themselves right now pic.twitter.com/RjIpjy8XrM — ☕LoZza☕ (@CocoaFox023) September 12, 2022

Brie Larson said absolutely nothing wrong in this clip and it warranted THIS response.



Brie Larson getting all this hate because she mentioned diversity among film critics and journalists and the anti-woke fuckbois have been on her case ever since. pic.twitter.com/vXwRluRkoj — 𝕌𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕕𝕠𝕘𝔹𝕋: 𝔹𝕃𝕄 ✊🏿 (@B_Rabbit843) September 12, 2022

Brie doesn't do anything and dudes still get mad at her anyway…she's just like me fr!! https://t.co/y6wUFKeDEi — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗-𝕸𝖆𝖓 🕸 ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) September 12, 2022

brie larson: *portrays captain marvel EXACTLY as characterized in the comics*



sexist marvel neckbeards for literal years: she’s the fucking worst i wish she were dead or a man what a bitch



brie larson: i don’t know if i’ll ever come back clearly everyone hates me



neckbeards: https://t.co/YR8o0V9Mwg — mads (@madsagascar) September 11, 2022

Given that The Marvels is poised to make huge money at the box office when it hits theaters next year, and Larson is keeping herself plenty busy with film, television, podcasting, and her various other enterprises, a little backlash from a vocal minority is hardly going to knock her off her stride.

And yet, it’s hard to think of many high-profile stars to have generate such polarizing sentiments from the masses, something that dates right back to the buildup to Captain Marvel. At the end of the day, the 32 year-old is a young, successful, motivated, and driven Oscar winning A-lister who plays a superhero, so it’s difficult to imagine she’ll be losing much sleep over the latest chapter in the never-ending saga.