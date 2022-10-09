‘Captain Marvel’ gets dragged for being undeserving of its landmark status

You can set your watch to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans blasting Captain Marvel at this stage, with the smash hit origin story continuing to comfortably prove itself as the franchise’s most opinion-splitting standalone installment.

As has been made abundantly clear by the relentless bombardment of negativity swirling around Brie Larson, her portrayal of Carol Danvers, and the merits of the movie itself, the trolls ain’t gonna stop trolling anytime soon – but at least the Academy Award-winning star has been happy to play the naysayers at their own game.

Captain Marvel holds the unwanted distinction of being the lowest-rated MCU movie ever in terms of Rotten Tomatoes user scores, and the hate train still hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. In fact, the latest bout of backlash ironically begins with “no hate to Captain Marvel“, before immediately going on to hate on Captain Marvel.

Here's Your First Look At Young Phil Coulson In Captain Marvel 1 of 27

Even though it took the MCU until its 21st feature to put a female hero front-and-center on their lonesome, and then that film went on to earn in excess of $1.1 billion at the box office to rank as one of the saga’s highest-grossing origin stories and standalone adventures ever, some folks don’t think Danvers was deserving of such landmark status.

You can understand the sentiment behind fans feeling that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow “deserved it” more based on longevity and popularity, but Natasha Romanoff did eventually get her moment in the sun, too. It’s an entirely moot point, though, but it just goes to show that the pitchforks being pointed in Captain Marvel‘s direction won’t be getting put down anytime soon.