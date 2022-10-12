Hell freezes over as the MCU’s never-ending Brie Larson debate takes a thoughtful, measured turn

Unless you’ve been living under a rock that specifically blocks out the noise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last few years, then you’ll know that Brie Larson has always proven to be one of the franchise’s most hotly-debated and contentious stars.

Despite being an Academy Award-winning star with a billion-dollar origin story under her belt, the Captain Marvel headliner continues to split opinion right down the middle. Whether it’s trolls on YouTube or social media, the relentless negativity that emanates from certain quarters whenever she opens her mouth, or her innocuous posting of such trivialities as tacos and drunk uncle dancing, the 32 year-old is always ready to be at the center of an internet storm.

Larson has even called out her haters on several occasions, but one very bold MCU supporter on Reddit has put forth a question regarding the onslaught of enmity that nobody really seems to concern themselves with all that often: Why?

In an incredible turn of events, the discussion in the comments is a lot more thoughtful, measured, and dare we say respectful than you’d expect given the focal point of the debate. In fact, a lot of Marvel aficionados are blaming the screenplay and overpowered nature of the character for their gripes with Captain Marvel, as opposed to Larson’s contributions.

It’s still the lowest-rated installment in the franchise’s history in terms of Rotten Tomatoes score, though, so we’ve got a long way to go before the intergalactic Avenger wins over the hearts and minds of the entire fandom. Helpfully, The Marvels is arriving next year, and if it lives up to its potential then it could mark a major shift in the tides.