Brie Larson confirms that even Oscar-winning superheroes dance like drunk uncles at a wedding

Celebrities are always keen to remind the general public that they’re just like us, with the notable exception of fame, fortune, and millions of dollars in their bank accounts. However – proving that some things truly are universal – Brie Larson has revealed to the world that she does in fact dance like a drunk uncle at a wedding, which we can all sympathize with in one way or another.

We’ve all been caught up in the music at a social engagement – whether it’s a wedding, a nightclub, a concert, or even a secret underground rave that you definitely didn’t tell your parents about at the time, and proving to her millions of social media followers that she really is one of the dad-dancing masses, Larson shared a clip of herself getting swept up in the beat at a recent concert.

POV you're sitting next to me at a concert pic.twitter.com/yLWVGo9BCq — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 8, 2022

If you can believe it, though, there are plenty of replies criticizing her for being in the “nosebleed” section despite raking in that sweet, sweet Marvel money, because that’s what happens when you’re Brie Larson and you post something on the internet. The actress can’t really do or say anything without inciting the wrath of a thousand trolls, and that apparently even extends to spending some downtime catching a gig.

Having opted to troll her own trolls in some Inception-level back-and-forth that only served to incite her detractors even further, the Academy Award-winning superhero with a billion-dollar MCU hit under her belt has more than earned the right to dance like nobody’s watching – except in this case it’s being filmed and then uploaded onto Twitter.