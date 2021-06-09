Home / movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Being Targeted By Cancel Culture

Well, that didn’t take long.

Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta was first announced to have joined the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last November, but as of yet, his role hasn’t officially been revealed. However, a recent rumor hinting that he might be playing Namor the Sub-Mariner gained a whole lot of traction, to the extent that the longtime comic book favorite was trending on Twitter.

As we all know, though, wherever trending topics go, cancel culture follows swiftly behind. Indeed, almost immediately in the wake of the actor piquing the public’s curiosity based on a part he may or may not be filling in a blockbuster superhero movie that he’s at least definitely involved in, Huerta was facing accusations of being a racist and a homophobe, thanks to a tweet he made in December 2018.

Some folks are up in arms about it, and others are pointing out that a mistranslation of his words gives off the exact opposite intentions of what his initial message put across, but you can check out the reactions and the tweet itself below and decide for yourself.

It’s almost as though the cancel culture enthusiasts wait until somebody’s reached their cultural peak before digging into the past. A very recent example came when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu found himself under fire for tweets he’d posted in 2012, which nobody had bothered to mention for close to a decade until the first trailer for his biggest-ever gig debuted, and on his birthday no less, when all he said was that he didn’t care for the music of Nicki Minaj.

In any case, whether Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has found its Namor or not, chances are the latest storm in a teacup will have blown over by the time cameras start rolling next month.

Source: EpicStream

