Black Panther’s Wakanda Given An Official Definition By Dictionary.com

In honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, it seems that Dictionary.com has added an official definition for Wakanda. Wakanda is a fictional country in Africa that’s home to iconic Marvel characters like Black Panther, Shuri, and the Dora Milaje. As fans know, Wakanda has become a staple location in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late, appearing in blockbusters such as Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Dictionary.com boasts definitions for thousands of words in the English language, and Wakanda is officially joining its ranks now. Under the website’s Pop Culture section, a newly added definition for the country can be found, explaining the comic book nation’s meaning and significance.

“Wakanda is a fictional African country home to the Marvel Comics superhero the Black Panther. The Black Panther was memorably portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman in the hugely successful 2018 film adaptation of the same name. The movie Black Panther popularized a salute, known as Wakanda Forever, as a gesture of Black excellence around the world.”

The site goes on to explain Wakanda’s cultural importance, and dives into further detail on what exactly is the classic “Wakanda salute.” In addition to a formal definition, Dictionary.com also includes various tweets from people online who were able to connect with the African nation’s culture and representation.

The world was devastated when we learned that Chadwick Boseman had died of colon cancer in late August. Since then, the media, celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to the late actor. Several of Boseman’s co-stars have posted behind the scenes photos with him, sharing touching acts of his kindness and courage. ABC ran a special tribute to honor the 42 actor’s contributions to pop culture as well, and Marvel released a video with a similar sentiment. Even Fortnite honored the loss of a legend with a panther monument in the middle of the game’s map.

What’s clear is that Wakanda has become a part of Boseman’s legacy, and it’s one that will be felt by generations to come.