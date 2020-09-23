2020 Will Now Break A 10-Year Marvel Cinematic Universe Record

Well, the news that we all knew was coming has finally broken. Disney has officially moved Black Widow out of 2020, with the Scarlett Johansson vehicle being pushed back another six months until May 2021. This means it’s been delayed an entire year by the pandemic. The same goes for Eternals. That was initially supposed to hit this November, before moving to February of next year. And now, it’s been set back until November 2021.

Marvel fans are mostly mourning the fact that we won’t get to see Black Widow when we were expecting to, but actually, its delay spells a much bigger disappointment. You see, 2020 will now be the first year in a very long time that hasn’t delivered an MCU film. Since the franchise kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, 2009 was the only year that the studio hadn’t managed to offer up a new movie. From 2010 onwards, we got at least one release per year. Until now, that is.

The good news is that we’ll still be getting something from the MCU this year. Thankfully, WandaVision managed to escape any COVID-19-related hold-up and is arriving on Disney Plus as anticipated this December. The TV series, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, has wowed fans with its trippy first trailer – which is literally the hottest thing on the internet – so fingers crossed it’ll be good enough to keep us from missing BW too much.

Plus, while 2020 has been on the empty side, 2021 will now bring us a total of four MCU movies. That’s Black Widow in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in July, Eternals in November and Sony co-production Spider-Man 3 a month later in December. And let’s not forget Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and the What If…? animated series. When the drought’s over, then, we’ll be drowning in Marvel content.