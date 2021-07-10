Black Widow Fans Divided Over Big Taskmaster Twist

Major spoilers for Black Widow beyond this point!

After multiple delays, Black Widow is finally available for fans to watch either in cinemas or on streaming. And it’s mostly going down a treat, with the spy thriller being praised for its direction, action, and lead performances. But one thing that’s not being received so well is the big twist over Taskmaster’s reveal. The fandom had been eagerly awaiting the debut of the major comics villain, but they weren’t prepared for how much they would be changed for the MCU.

Taskmaster is introduced as a masked, mute assassin working for General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), the man behind the Red Room. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was shocked to find he was still alive as she believed she killed Dreykov in Budapest years before, along with his daughter Antonia. It’s ultimately revealed, however, that not only did he survive but so did Antonia – and she’s the Taskmaster. Dreykov controlled his daughter’s mind and turned her into his puppet.

Suffice it to say, this is totally different from the comics character, who is male and also a much more fearsome adversary in general. “Taskmaster” has been trending on Twitter over the last day or so as fans vent their frustrations about the change.

Accurate meme usage.

#BlackWidow



1. Taskmaster in Comics.

2. Taskmaster in black widow movie. pic.twitter.com/gDOipAZWqC — Hitesh Joshi (@_h_i_t_e_s_h_) July 9, 2021

Those thirsting after Taskmaster got a big surprise.

Me when I Me when it took

Saw the taskmaster The mask off #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/IeSTX2zAHU — Taylors lair 🤧🤘🏽 (@missywimbush) July 9, 2021

Hard to disagree with that.

Taskmaster in Spider-Man is better than taskmaster in black widow. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/6wdaEWoWJZ — Babacar☀️ (@FettiBabs) July 9, 2021

Deja Vu for X2.

They had us going there.

Straight up thought my man was secretly Taskmaster since like 2018….just Random Buddy #3 😅😅😅😅#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/VdyHpbm6oi — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) July 9, 2021

On the other hand, others had some praise despite their grumbles.

I absolutely loved the look and choreography with #Taskmaster in #BlackWidow. You could tell from who each move came from and it was fun to guess the character’s style being mimicked. I didn’t like the Taskmaster storyline tho, but I’m sure I’ll become more ok with it over time pic.twitter.com/RuBYrl7pyG — Logan (@DiamondSpiderP) July 10, 2021

And there were those who really appreciated the twist.

black widow spoilers / #BlackWidow spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

Making Taskmaster a woman -and Dreykovs own daughter- was actually really deep. Human trafficking and abuse, especially done by close family members, is very real and brutal. I found it moving that they included that aspect. — owen / chandler ‎۞ saw bw (@616DOCTOR) July 10, 2021

And the fact that Taskmaster’s identity was revealed way back in 2012 is very cool.

#BlackWidow BW Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

The way Loki knew about Budapest and was telling us who taskmaster was all along😭 pic.twitter.com/vvSB97gytd — Isaiah Black Widow Era (@IsaiahPerezOak) July 10, 2021

The Taskmaster twist is reminiscent of the controversial Mandarin reveal in Iron Man 3. Well, Marvel is finally about to fix that by introducing the real Mandarin in Shang-Chi, so maybe a different Taskmaster will eventually enter the franchise in a few years’ time. As for right now, you can catch Black Widow both in theaters and on Disney Plus.