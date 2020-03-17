Marvel Fans Mad At Coronavirus For Delaying Black Widow

With so many companies and studios halting production or delaying the release date of their films or TV shows, Marvel’s Black Widow was an inevitable victim of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s currently engulfing the world.

Now that the novel coronavirus outbreak is winding through the United States and many countries in the European Union, the entertainment industry has suffered many losses, and most of the cinematic or television projects have shut down production. In addition, it would appear that the infectious disease has reached the doorsteps of Hollywood, with several celebrities announcing that they’ve tested positive for the virus and currently reside under self-imposed quarantine. Due to the fact that the COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in more than 25 states and has already claimed 94 lives, the CDC recently published a declaration recommending no social gatherings of more than 50 people.

This will last for two months, which meant that Black Widow could stand to lose much of its revenue. Consequently, Marvel decided to indefinitely push back the premiere date. Now, after patiently waiting for Natasha Romanoff’s independent movie for years, not everyone is taking the news well.

Check out some of the things that people had to say about this here:

Black Widow delayed 🙁 — Josh Stieglitz (@Barricade64) March 17, 2020

It’s honestly for the best, Black Widow deserves to have a big opening that isn’t affected by the coronavirus https://t.co/uHZ4kYdYRE — 𝓂𝒶𝒹𝒹𝒾𝑒 ᱬ ‎۞ 💜💚 (@wandaception) March 17, 2020

Should release it on demand for $20 to rent. Would make a fortune at a time like this. https://t.co/bilAlmiKpJ — Canecast Kev 🙌🏻 (@Smith31Kev) March 17, 2020

Assuming theaters are operating and WW84 doesn't have to move, I wonder when Black Widow will be out? Probably wouldn't want it too close to WW. — Stop! Or My Emma Will Shoot (@emmatarver92) March 17, 2020

I watched Avengers Endgame on April 30 last year and I was hoping to watch #Blackwidow on that same day in 2020. But seems like I'll be busy living my own Endgame #coronavirus — Depy🎬||⎊ ⧗|| (@end_of_an_era_) March 17, 2020

Me trying to get Disney and theaters to still release Black Widow on time pic.twitter.com/re2phlFIRF — Cameron Black (@CameronCBlack) March 17, 2020

Black Widow Character Posters 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this isn’t the first movie to push back its release date amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak, which as of now, with almost 200,000 confirmed cases and 7,949 deaths, is officially recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. In fact, Scarlett Johansson’s movie is just the latest example in the long list of features, including the likes of A Quiet Place II, No Time to Die, and Fast and Furious 9, to delay their premiere as the world braces itself to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

It makes sense that the news break would not sit well with people who’ve waited a long time for this movie. Then again, it’s probably for the best, lest Black Widow fans want to risk contracting the disease and becoming an active carrier of the COVID-19.