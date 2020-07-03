Black Widow Post-Credits Scene Will Reportedly Tease Doctor Doom

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are finding themselves with major withdrawal symptoms as the franchise endures the longest gap between new movies in a decade will be keeping their fingers crossed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s release date isn’t the next one to be changed, but there’s still a while to go yet before the next big screen adventure.

Black Widow‘s arrival in the first week of November will both officially kick off Phase Four and give audiences the chance to say their goodbyes to Scarlett Johansson’s decade-long tenure as Natasha Romanoff, but despite being a prequel, there’s little doubt that the studio will start moving some pretty significant pieces into place that will affect the entire shared universe.

A recent leak reportedly revealed the details of the movie’s two post-credits scenes, but now we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that initially told us Taskmaster would be Black Widow’s villain long before it was officially confirmed – that that earlier leak was somewhat inaccurate and one of the film’s post-credits scenes will actually reference the impending debut of Doctor Doom.

From what we understand, the moment in question will involve someone from Latveria who will name-drop both the fictional nation and its masked ruler, paving the way for his arrival. Details beyond that remain hazy, but we’re told that the villain will definitely be teased during one of the post-credits scenes.

Of course, Doctor Doom has been widely rumored to play a massive role in the MCU once he’s been fully established, so it would make total sense for the first direct mention of the iconic villain to occur in the very first installment of Phase Four, as the world’s most popular franchise plans to use the world-changing events of Avengers: Endgame as the jumping-off point for the next generation of stories. And it all starts with Black Widow.