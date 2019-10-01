Marvel’s Blade Reboot Will Feature Two Fan Favorite Villains

Blade is coming to the MCU in just a few years, with the new movie starring Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker promising to open the door to the supernatural corners of the franchise. For the first time, vampires, werewolves and other monsters will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it seems the Blade reboot will dig deep into Marvel’s horror lore.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow and the real Mandarin will be the villain in Shang-Chi – that the new Blade will feature two fan favorite characters as its antagonists. As we previously reported, one of these will be Count Dracula himself and apparently, he wants to turn everyone into vampires.

As for the second villain, that’ll be Vampire By Night, another fan favorite from the comics. Real name Nina Price, Vampire By Night is the niece of Jack Russell AKA Werewolf by Night. A unique hybrid of vamp and werewolf, Nina isn’t actually a villain in the source material – she’s worked for S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Howling Commandos – but apparently, Marvel will retool her as a foe in the movie. Though it’s entirely possible that she may end up switching sides in the end.

Her family connection may just tell us a third fan favorite who’ll show up in the film as well, as there’s been talk that Russell could make his MCU debut in Phase 4, so Vampire By Night’s appearance suggests that this will happen in Blade. A Werewolf by Night spinoff is apparently in the works, too, and as such, a supporting role in Blade and then a solo movie or even a Disney Plus series for the character sounds like a plausible plan of action. What’s more, sources have informed us that a Midnight Sons team-up film is in early development at Marvel as well, which could be another place we’ll see both Blade and Werewolf by Night.

Unfortunately, all of this is way off in the distance as Blade is yet to even get a release date. Though given that Ali’s already attached, we imagine things will begin to kick into gear soon as Marvel gets ready to bring us their new take on the beloved character.