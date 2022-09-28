‘Blade’ rumor hints director Bassam Tariq may have jumped before he was pushed

Just when you thought things were going swimmingly for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot, which only recently settled on a release date and was gearing up to begin production in a matter of weeks, along comes the bombshell that director Bassam Tariq has dropped out of the director’s chair.

The project was first announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con when two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali appeared onstage as a surprise guest to announce the Daywalker was heading back to the big screen, but it’s been an arduous process since then.

A lengthy and exhaustive search saw Stacy Osei-Kuffour tasked to handle the screenplay, and even more time went by before Tariq was ultimately assigned directorial duties. Unfortunately, it’s a massive setback for Blade with the starting line so close, but a new slice of alleged inside information from Jeff Sneider hints that things haven’t been rosy for a while.

I’m told that the current BLADE script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences. Mahershala said to be very frustrated with the process. Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that’s just what sources are telling me. Don’t shoot the messenger — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 28, 2022

Awesome Fan Art Gives Mahershala Ali’s Blade An Updated Look 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

A 90-page screenplay with two action sequences is slight by the standards of the genre, never mind the world’s biggest and most popular franchise that thrives on giving audiences super-sized spectacle from start too finish. Ali’s rumored frustrations make sense when he’s been one of the driving forces behind Blade since conception, so it may not have been a particularly happy camp.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed or corroborated just yet, but expect the autopsy to continue as the hunt for a new director urgently begins. Whether or not Blade still makes that November 2023 bow at this stage remains entirely up for debate.