Release Date For Marvel’s Blade Reboot Reportedly Revealed

Marvel’s Phase 4 has hit a major setback with the delay of Black Widow, but the studio has also used this opportunity to further flesh out their plans for the next few years of the MCU. Simply put, every film is now being moved to its successor’s old release date, so BW now occupies The Eternals‘ former November slot and so on. Plus, Captain Marvel 2 has been given an official due date – July 2022.

That’s the last movie on the schedule at present. But we might now have an idea of what’s coming up after that: Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot.

Insider Charles Murphy has shared a new bit of info on social media. Outlining the following five Marvel Studios release dates already locked in, he’s apparently heard that the first one post-CM2 is Blade, with the horror-themed superhero flick potentially coming on October 7th, 2022. The other four dates are February 17th, 2023, May 5th, 2023, July 28th, 2023 and November 3rd, 2023.

Marvel Studios 2022-23 10/7/22-Blade

2/17/23-

5/5/23-

7/28/23-

11/3/23- — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) April 5, 2020

While we await any further intel from Murphy to back this up, it would make a lot of sense if Blade was the next out the docket as it was announced along with the rest of the Phase 4 line-up last summer at SDCC. The film wasn’t given a place on the timeline, but Ali was welcomed on stage and revealed to the world as the new Daywalker, taking over the iconic role played by Wesley Snipes in the original Blade trilogy.

If this rumor is correct, then Blade would be the fourth MCU movie coming in 2022. The first is Thor: Love and Thunder in February, followed by Black Panther 2 in May and then the aforementioned Captain Marvel 2. Clearly, Blade would provide a much-needed change of pace from a succession of sequels, but again, we can’t say for sure what will land on that October date just yet until the studio officially announces it. After all, Ant-Man 3, Guardians 3, Deadpool 3 and others are also on the way.