Blake Lively who? The real Ryan Reynolds power couple has been confirmed this Valentine’s Day, and nobody is surprised

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood’s biggest and most beloved “it” couples, proving that they’ve come a long way since starring in 2011’s Green Lantern together. Reynolds’ superhero career has come a long way, too, seeing as he’ll be back for his long-awaited third outing as Wade Wilson in this summer’s superhero blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. There’s so much hype for it, in fact, that the other power couple Reynolds is a part of took center stage on Valentine’s Day 2024.

Coming just days after the Super Bowl trailer that broke internet records to become the most-viewed trailer on YouTube, Marvel debuted another new Deadpool 3 poster to keep the excitement alive. Apparently, there’s a reason it’s called Deadpool & Wolverine not Deadpool v Wolverine — because it may be a secret rom-com? Given the time travel-y elements, I’m now half-convinced it’s actually a remake of 2001 Hugh Jackman movie Kate & Leopold.

Along with the tagline “Can’t wade for this love story,” Marvel has shared an adorable poster which features Deadpool and Wolverine’s gloved hands forming a heart, with graffiti on the wall behind them reading “D+W.”

Put aside your feelings about how hastily constructed this poster was — the gloves are clearly just the same one recolored and flipped and some folks are fearing that it was actually made using AI — and just bask in the knowledge that a love story for the ages is coming our way this summer. We always knew these two crazy kids would make it work eventually and figured all that social media arguing was just ill-disguised flirting.

On a more serious note, it would be wonderful to see DP’s bisexuality explored a little more in Deadpool 3, as LGBTQ+ rep is still something that Marvel is struggling to fully grasp even this deep into its lifespan. Unfortunately, we can’t really see Wolverine and Wade skipping through the fields (or the Mad Max-like desert, as the case may be) in the movie itself and this is just some fan-baiting marketing material. But, hey, hope — just like Logan’s lifespan — springs eternal.