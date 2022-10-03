‘Blank Panther 2’ official trailer promises the highest stakes Wakanda has ever seen

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just over a month, and the hype machine is now fully in gear. Previous trailers have shown us Wakanda in mourning for Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, but the new official trailer released today looks forward to a new conflict with Atlantis.

The Atlantean army will be led by Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, who we got a glimpse of in the last trailer. Here he’s much more of a central presence, squaring up to the Atlantean Queen and showing that the wings on his ankles aren’t just for show. Judging by the rest of the footage, this will be a true test for Wakanda, with the action scenes cranked up to a level far beyond the first movie and the entire kingdom apparently facing being drowned under an oceanic deluge.

But the jewel in the crown here has to be the reveal of Letitia Wright’s Shuri as the new Black Panther, clad in a familiar but subtly different costume. The trailer seems to hint that there’s going to be much debate within Wakanda on how best to respond to the threat, so we’re assuming Shuri taking up her older brother’s mantle won’t be without controversy.

Answers to the many questions fans have about the film are now very close, and the steady stream of merchandising, new footage, and interviews with cast and crew is shedding new light on the movie by the day. From where we’re sitting, it looks like Ryan Coogler has both honored the memory of Chadwick Boseman while pushing the story of Wakanda forward in some fascinating and visually beautiful new directions.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.