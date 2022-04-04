Watch: Frenetic and fantastic official ‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’ trailer drops

It begins with a groan, and within seconds, full-on mania sets in as a clearly stupefied Bob descends into panic and disbelief.

The just-released official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie goes all out, marketing itself as a thrilling action movie, fantastical wonderland, and “Bob saves his family” heart-warmer as it simply seems to be everything, everywhere, all at once (sorry).

The new trailer for the Memorial Day movie event employs bits of every type of trailer you can imagine, building up the Belcher family flick to be epic beyond both imagination and animation. We get a tease of nearly every character you could want to see in the movie along with costumes, action, confusion, comedy, and of course, a burger-themed love story for the ages.

In the beginning of the trailer, Gene asks his dad to pass the pilaf to try and break him out of his “Oh god, oh boy” rambling spell, but a hypnotic Bob passes the butter instead. Right on cue, Gene’s comedic timing sets up the rest of the trailer as he says, “That’s butter. You know what? Butter’s better.”

The setup for the entire movie comes in the next lines as a bank teller tells Bob that he has seven days to make an important payment. Linda immediately tries to cheer Bob up by literally turning his frown into a smile with her fingers (to no avail). Things obviously only escalate from there.

A huge sink hole opens up in front of the restaurant, a gush of water spewing forth from the hole á la the blood shooting out of a crater in Army of Darkness. “Ohhhhh my god,” Bob groans again, after which Gene implores, “Louise, don’t go down there, it’s dangerous!” Tina, of course, is standing by silently recording as Louise falls in the hole. “Yes, it all went great,” she says at the bottom of the new pit, setting up the next reel of action-packed quick cuts that darts through a myriad of scenes damn near “entering the speed force.”

The classic, frenzied movie trailer tune “In the Hall of the Mountain King” plays over the ensuing scenes as men in what appear to be white sterile suits examine and taking photos in the pit, the kids run through the woods, and a private investigator takes a slow sip of coffee (who might this be?). There’s an amusement park with a huge crowd gathered in front of a lit stage, a blaze that overtakes a plethora of teddy bears, and Tina riding horseback on a beach next to Jimmy Jr.

As scenes continue to splay out in front of us, the trailer tagline intermittently says, “Get ready. For mystery. Meat. And mayhem.” The much-delayed, eagerly anticipated, mouth-watering Bob’s Burgers Movie hits theaters, as the trailer states, on Memorial Day, May 30.

For the slow burn on how the movie came to light ⏤ from order to grill to delay to finally hitting our plates soon ⏤ check out our post recapping the years-long escapade. Be sure to also check out our “too hilarious to skip” episode guide.

Both should tide you over until The Bob’s Burgers Movie hits theaters and we finally get our fill of what is sure to be a fulfilling meal of a movie.