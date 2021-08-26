Box Office Failure Titan A.E. Reportedly Getting Live-Action Remake

When Disney acquired Fox Entertainment, fans were excited about the possibilities of what movies the massive media giant might be able to make. It’s unlikely that a single fan of animation out there expected them to tackle the box office disappointment Titan A.E.

According to reports from Giant Freakin Robot however, that is exactly what is going to happen. Their trusted sources claim that a live-action remake of the film is currently in development, but that there are no other details at this time. As the film was originally planned to be live-action before the concept was given to Fox Animation Studios to work on, it would be an incredibly curious turn of fate for the often forgotten film.

It’s incredible to imagine a film lead by the likes of Don Bluth would end up getting a potential remake by the company after his previous comments about them. “I think the later Disney films have turned animated movies into baby-sitters,” he said in a 1984 interview. “They’re films you drop your kids off to see while you go shopping. We don’t want to do that.”

The film, despite having voicework from the likes of Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Nathan Lane, Bill Pullman, and Ron Perlman, not to mention a massive film budget estimated between $70 and $90 million, was a critical failure. The movie currently sits at a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which while not terrible, is thoroughly eclipsed by almost every Disney animated film.

Will fans react well to a live-action Titan A.E. film? Only time will tell, but Disney trying to take it on is certainly a bold move that is bound to get attention from moviegoers.