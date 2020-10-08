The Boys Star Would Love To Be One Of The MCU’s X-Men

After The Boys‘ Antony Starr admitted that he’d love to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s rebooted version of Wolverine, fan art imagining how the actor could look in the role quickly appeared online, so it stands to reason that the same will happen now that his onscreen love interest has also thrown her hat into the ring by revealing that she’d like to suit up as one of the comic book mutants as well.

Starr’s Homelander might be a megalomaniacal and despicable villain under his clean cut All-American exterior, but he pales in comparison to Aya Cash’s Stormfront, who has proven to be a most welcome addition to the cast of Amazon’s smash hit series. As well as featuring in one of the most bizarre sex scenes to be found on the small screen, Homelander and Stormfront have shown that they’re perfect for each other because they’re both rotten to the very core.

The 38 year-old Cash has clearly caught the superhero bug, too, and in a recent interview, the actress listed her favorite members of the X-Men and said she’d love the opportunity to play any one of them.

“Tell them to call me. I’m available. Yeah, I mean, I’m not opposed to doing any job at this moment. I mean, you know, we’re in a pandemic, sure. Career goals out the window, let’s work. I grew up on X-Men. So, in my fantasy world, I’d be in that universe. I would have loved to be a part of the X-Men world. And if there’s another opportunity, they can come to me whenever. I’d do Rogue, Jean Grey, and Beast for my pick.”

After Fox botched the iconic comic book storyline twice in The Last Stand and Dark Phoenix, you can guarantee that Marvel Studios will be steering as clear of the Phoenix Saga as humanly possible, but Rogue and Beast are definite possibilities to feature on the MCU’s X-Men roster. Fans probably wouldn’t be on board with a gender-swapped Hank McCoy, but Anna Paquin’s Rogue was never used to her full potential in any of the movies she appeared in, and Cash already has plenty of experience starring as an all-powerful superhero. As such, this certainly isn’t the worst idea we’ve heard.