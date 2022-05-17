Brace yourselves, #MorbiusSweep has returned with a vengeance

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into social media, #MorbiusSweep has made a remarkable comeback and there’s no silver bullet to get rid of it.

Morbius utterly failed to attract any interest from critics or the sheer majority of audiences, but new life was ushered into the film by waves of ironic appreciation and post-ironic memes under the title of #MorbiusSweep.

The memes started off fairly simple, with jokes about it grossing several “morbillion” dollars, but quickly evolved past that to hyperactive praise for Jared Leto, and fake quotes from Martin Scorsese praising it as “true cinema”. The latter of that even resulted in one of the film’s stars being hoodwinked.

But now, many weeks on from the initial burst of memes, it has somehow returned. Thanks in part to Sony themselves leaning into the meme for the digital release with #MomsForMorbius.

But let’s indulge ourselves in the second wave of the sweep.

Morbius wasn’t even that bad it just needed better acting, casting, plot, directing, characters, effects, lighting, scenes, structure, soundtrack, and editing #MorbiusSweep — pyro (@pygomancer) May 16, 2022

Frankly, the movie’s saving grave is undoubtedly the performance of Matt Smith as Milo. A scene of him dancing shirtless after becoming a Dracula in particular has piqued the internet’s interest in such a profound way.

Morbius is not just a cinematic masterpiece, but the greatest achievement in all of human artistry and this scene proves it. #MorbiusSweep #SummerOfMorbius https://t.co/RDnvybl4Mr — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) May 16, 2022

Scorsese-posting has not decreased either, and get ready to keep seeing this particular meme for the remainder of your mortal existence.

Morbius is, without a doubt, one of the movies of all time #MorbiusSweep — tens (@notonetimesone) May 17, 2022

People still aren’t over the infamous universe-breaking post-credits sequence, with Michael Keaton’s voice starring on a random stunt double’s body. Whether or not this is the lamest attempt by Sony to jumpstart a Sinister Six film is very much still up in the air.

The editors literally stitched two separate scenes together. Groundbreaking! #MorbiusSweep https://t.co/Hb2FnT8Fgp — carty (@cartybposting) May 16, 2022

Sony will be forced to live in the fresh mortal Hell they’ve created for themselves with releasing Morbius, with nearly every post on the Sony Pictures Twitter account getting hardcore Morbed.

Sony, I can't be excited anymore by any trailer that isn't Morbius 2. #MorbiusSweep https://t.co/ajxTMBEG57 — CineGame🏳️‍⚧️ (@CineGame5) May 16, 2022

But what have we learnt from Morbius? More importantly, what has Sony learnt? Has the frequent attempts to kickstart their own cinematic universe actually led to anything worthwhile? Considering the poor box office performance, it’s hard to see Jared Leto doing more vampire shenanigans in a sequel.

But, hardcore Morbheads can live in pure hope, with the glimmering irony proving a purpose to an otherwise total dud of a movie.