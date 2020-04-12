Brad Pitt Reportedly Eyed To Play The Boogeyman In Universal Monster Movie

Brad Pitt is often named as the man of many people’s dreams. But if he gets this new part, they might want to reconsider.

We’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who said Bill Murray is returning in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a new Scream movie is in development – that he’s being eyed for the role of the Boogeyman in a monster movie of the same name. There’s not much known about the project yet, save that the concept will be of a monster that haunts his victims in their dreams, but we’re certainly intrigued.

I know what you’re thinking: it sounds like Freddy Krueger, right? Well, there hasn’t been A Nightmare on Elm Street film for going on a decade now and it’s unclear when we may see another, so it seems that the Boogeyman is the best you’re going to get for the time being. And if Universal did manage to snag Pitt, it’d be a big indication that this won’t be a simple creature feature. After all, securing the involvement of an A-lister like him implies that a top director is on board as well as there being a decent script attached.

The project may also continue a renewed focus on horror from Universal. Their much-hyped Dark Universe floundered after the critical and box office failure of 2017’s The Mummy. However, since then, they returned to the drawing board and gave us The Invisible Man back in February. It received positive reviews, though like all films released around that time, it found its box office run curtailed by the Coronavirus pandemic. The pic was ultimately rushed to digital, where it’s done very well indeed.

Here’s hoping they remember this lesson with Boogeyman. The cinematic potential of hunting people through their dreams and nightmares is obvious and if they can get a creative team with some real visual panache, then the movie could end up being something very special.