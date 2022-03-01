Brad Pitt set to produce ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel

The comedy classic, Beetlejuice has been subject to sequel rumors for years, but finally, the Tim Burton directed film will receive a sequel that will be produced by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B.

Deadline has confirmed that Beetlejuice 2 is already in early development, although a script is yet to be written. The project has been in the works at Warner Bros. for a very long time.

The 1988 film was produced by The Geffen Company and centered on a recently deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, portrayed by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who come in contact with the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice, portrayed by Michael Keaton, to scare away the new owners of their home.

Beetlejuice was a critical and commercial success, grossing $74 million worldwide, against a budget of $15 million. The film was also the recipient of several awards and took home the Academy Award for Best Makeup at the 61st Academy Awards in 1989.

Rounding out the main cast of the original film are Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, who played Lydia Deetz, a goth teenager who moved in with her family to the Maitland residence and befriends the ghost couple.

The film spawned an animated television series of the same name, which ran from 1989 to 1991 and also developed by Tim Burton. It also spawned multiple video games and a Tony Award-nominated musical of the same name.

Brad Pitt founded Plan B in 2001 and serves as CEO, alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The company has some anticipated upcoming projects which include: Netflix’s Blonde and HBO Max’s The Father of the Bride.