Brand New Evil Dead Box Set Includes First Two Films In 4K And Ash Vs. Evil Dead
Fans of Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead franchise may find solace in the fact that a brand new box set is on the horizon.
Lionsgate’s upcoming release, “The Evil Dead Groovy Collection,” is slated for Nov. 16, according to Bloody Disgusting. Presenting Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray is sure to turn heads for any avid collector or fan of the film series.
The collection, which also includes digital formats, will hit store shelves with a suggested retail price of $79.99. Sadly, Army of Darkness is not included, and Ash vs. Evil Dead is only a Blu-Ray release. However, there will be a boatload of special features accompanying the release.
You can check out the entire lineup below:
THE EVIL DEAD 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with writer-director Sam Raimi, producer Robert G. Tapert, and Bruce Campbell
THE EVIL DEAD DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:
- One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead
- The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor
- Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead
- The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell
- Unconventional
- At the Drive-In
- Reunion Panel
- Discovering The Evil Dead
- Make-Up Test
- Trailer
- TV Spots
EVIL DEAD II 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:
- Audio Commentary with writer-director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, cowriter Scott Spiegel, and special makeup effects artist Greg Nicotero
- Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2
- Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead 2
- Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead 2
- Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood
- Evil Dead 2: Behind the Screams
- The Gore the Merrier
- Still Galleries
- Audio Commentary
ASH VS EVIL DEAD THE COMPLETE COLLECTION: BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES BY SEASON
Season 1:
- Inside the World of Ash
- How to Kill a Deadite
- Best of Ash
- Audio Commentaries
Season 2:
- Season 2 First Look
- Inside the World of Ash vs. Evil Dead
- Up Your Ash
- Women Who Kick Ash
- Puppets Are Cute
- Dawn of the Spawn
- Bringing Henrietta Back
- The Delta
- How To Kill a Deadite
- Fatality Mash-Up
- Audio Commentaries
Season 3:
- Season Overview
- Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”
- Audio Commentaries
While November may be a long wait for the full collection, fans of the Sam Raimi classic will still be able to catch The Evil Dead in theaters for the movie’s 40th anniversary. That should be welcome news for fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming Evil Dead Rise.