Brand New Evil Dead Box Set Includes First Two Films In 4K And Ash Vs. Evil Dead

Fans of Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead franchise may find solace in the fact that a brand new box set is on the horizon.

Lionsgate’s upcoming release, “The Evil Dead Groovy Collection,” is slated for Nov. 16, according to Bloody Disgusting. Presenting Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray is sure to turn heads for any avid collector or fan of the film series.

The collection, which also includes digital formats, will hit store shelves with a suggested retail price of $79.99. Sadly, Army of Darkness is not included, and Ash vs. Evil Dead is only a Blu-Ray release. However, there will be a boatload of special features accompanying the release.

You can check out the entire lineup below:

THE EVIL DEAD 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with writer-director Sam Raimi, producer Robert G. Tapert, and Bruce Campbell

THE EVIL DEAD DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:

One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor

Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead

The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell

Unconventional

At the Drive-In

Reunion Panel

Discovering The Evil Dead

Make-Up Test

Trailer

TV Spots

EVIL DEAD II 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Audio Commentary with writer-director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, cowriter Scott Spiegel, and special makeup effects artist Greg Nicotero

Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2

Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead 2

Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead 2

Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood

Evil Dead 2: Behind the Screams

The Gore the Merrier

Still Galleries

Audio Commentary

ASH VS EVIL DEAD THE COMPLETE COLLECTION: BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES BY SEASON

Season 1:

Inside the World of Ash

How to Kill a Deadite

Best of Ash

Audio Commentaries

Season 2:

Season 2 First Look

Inside the World of Ash vs. Evil Dead

Up Your Ash

Women Who Kick Ash

Puppets Are Cute

Dawn of the Spawn

Bringing Henrietta Back

The Delta

How To Kill a Deadite

Fatality Mash-Up

Audio Commentaries

Season 3:

Season Overview

Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”

Audio Commentaries

While November may be a long wait for the full collection, fans of the Sam Raimi classic will still be able to catch The Evil Dead in theaters for the movie’s 40th anniversary. That should be welcome news for fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming Evil Dead Rise.