Breakout star scores two songs in Spotify Wrapped Global Top 10 of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is proving to be having a banner year in the world of music, transforming from a child star to a chart-topping artist.

In a sort of victory lap for the artist following a rare seven Grammy nominations this year — and becoming only the 13th musician to do so in history — Rodrigo can now boast the feather in her cap of having the number one song on Spotify’s Top 10 Songs of the year.

The announcement was made on the Twitter account Spotify Charts Tuesday as part of the year-end Spotify Wrapped for 2021.

In addition to the emotional ballad “Drivers License” making the number one spot, her frenetic lover-scorned anthem “Good 4 U” was also in the top 10, hitting the number four spot. Both tracks were from her debut album, Sour, released in May 2021.

Before making the leap into being a critically acclaimed pop music sensation, Rodrigo was best known as a child actor for things like the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark, the 2015 Universal Studios movie An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success, and the hilariously named Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which she will also star in for a third season as well.

With her meteoric rise on the music scene, the 18-year-old’s leap from child actor to pop sensation can perhaps only be paralleled by Ariana Grande’s similarly successful transition in the 2010s.

In our opinion, the accolades for Rodrigo’s music are fairly well-deserved, as her top-charting songs are undeniably emotive, catchy and fun.

You can check for yourself just how many of the golden Recording Academy statues Rodrigo rakes in — which we’re guessing will be quite a few — when the Grammys airs on Jan. 31, 2022, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CBS.