Brendan Fraser Might Be Returning For New Mummy TV Show

Over 20 years since the release of the first one, The Mummy movies are still beloved and undoubtedly the most successful attempt that Universal has made to reboot their classic horror creatures franchise. 2017’s remake, starring Tom Cruise, spectacularly failed to recreate the charm and fun of the other films, falling flat on its face when it came to building a new cinematic universe. But so keen are the studio to relaunch the property that they might be knocking on the monster’s tomb yet again.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Universal has a new Mummy project in development. In fact, not just one. On his Patreon page, the tipster shared that he’s heard that there’s both a film and a TV show being worked on at the moment. And here’s the most exciting part of his report. He says that the series, if it ends up going ahead, could even feature the return of Brendan Fraser.

The actor memorably played adventurer Rick O’Connell in the three central Mummy films (he didn’t show up in The Rock vehicle The Scorpion King), with Rachel Weisz by his side as love interest/wife Evie Carnahan in the first two and then Maria Bello in the third. After 2008’s Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, he disappeared from Hollywood for a while, but has recently made a comeback, appearing in TV shows like Doom Patrol and Trust.

Richtman doesn’t specify this, but presumably Fraser would be playing O’Connell again if he returned. This makes a lot of sense on Universal’s part, too, taking the Ghostbusters: Afterlife approach to the franchise (aka “let’s pretend the last one didn’t happen and return to the original continuity”). As for the movie project, that may be another stripped-down horror film like Elisabeth Moss’ The Invisible Man. If Fraser’s only linked to the TV show, though, it’ll probably be more of a standalone thing.

In any case, it sounds like both projects are in the early stages of development, so it looks like we’ll have to be patient with this one. But would a new Mummy series with Brendan Fraser involved get you excited? Let us know in the comments section.