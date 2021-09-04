Bridgerton Star Addresses Those James Bond Rumors

Ever since Bridgerton exploded onto Netflix last Christmas Day and went on to become the platform’s most-watched original TV series ever, Regé-Jean Page has experienced a level of fame and media scrutiny that he never could have anticipated, especially when he’s not even returning for Season 2.

One of the first major roles he started being linked with on a regular basis also happened to be one of the biggest, not to mention one that’s about to become available. The actor has spent months as one of the front-runners to inherit the mantle of James Bond once Daniel Craig hangs up the tux following the release of No Time to Die, and even former 007 Pierce Brosnan thinks he’d do a great job.

As soon as it hit the headlines, it was inevitable that the actor would be asked about it every time he gives an interview, and that’s been exactly the case. In a new chat he was once again quizzed about becoming Bond, and he tried to give the most diplomatic answer possible.

“Well, of all the things you’ll read about yourself on the internet, it’s one of the more pleasant and more flattering. But I take it and leave it at that, personally.”

Is a young, fast-rising British talent going to pass up the opportunity to play James Bond if the opportunity presents itself? Absolutely not. Henry Cavill says he’d jump at the chance, and he’s already been Superman and Sherlock Holmes. Page is keeping himself busy, though, with supporting roles in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons on the way, while he’s headlining and executive producing the latest reboot of The Saint.