Pierce Brosnan Endorses Bridgerton Star As The Next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan may have admitted that he’s tired of people asking him who he thinks should be the next James Bond, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to stop. The actor will always be remembered as one of the superior versions of the iconic secret agent, so his opinion is always going to carry plenty of weight.

You never hear about George Lazenby or Timothy Dalton being asked for their thoughts on the future of 007, but anytime Brosnan has a new movie to promote, you get the feeling he prepares himself for the inevitable onslaught of questions. That’s more true than ever now that No Time to Die is finally gearing up to draw the Daniel Craig era to a close, right around the time Brosnan is on the press circuit for Amazon’s upcoming Cinderella.

One of the recent contenders to emerge as a front-runner has been Bridgerton‘s breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who isn’t returning for Season 2 of the Netflix smash hit, while making a concerted move into the blockbuster business by signing on to the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, Dungeons & Dragons and a reboot of The Saint, with Simon Templar originally and ironically played by former Bond Roger Moore in the 1960s..

In a new interview, Brosnan was put forth the prospect of Page inheriting the tux from Daniel Craig, and he seemed fairly receptive.

“Good luck, good luck. I think he would be wonderful.”

That’s about as much of a detailed answer as we can expect from Brosnan these days, but it’ll do. It’s been almost five years since Spectre was released, with No Time to Die marking the second-longest gap between James Bond installments ever. The wait for the next one might be even longer, though, especially when you get the impression Amazon and Eon have very different ideas on how to proceed with the series.