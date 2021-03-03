Bridgerton Star Joins Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans In Netflix’s The Gray Man

As soon as he was able to make the internet melt with his spoon-licking antics in Netflix’s smash hit period drama Bridgerton, it was clear that Regé-Jean Page was going places. Sure enough, the streaming giant has wasted no time in bringing him back into the fold to join the cast of one of their most highly anticipated, and star-studded, upcoming movies. Namely, crime thriller The Gray Man, from Marvel gurus the Russo brothers.

Deadline reported this Wednesday that Page has been added to the film’s cast, which is led by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Alongside him, a couple of other big names have likewise signed up – Fargo‘s Billy Bob Thornton and Luke Cage actress Alfre Woodard. Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Julia Butters have previously been announced to be part of the feature, too. Suffice it to say, that’s a pretty incredible collection of talent that the Russos have assembled there.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct, produce and co-write the script with their old MCU colleagues Stephen McFeely and Christopher Marcus. Based on Mark Greaney’s hit novel, The Gray Man stars Gosling as Court Gentry AKA the Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), an old friend-turned-enemy at the CIA. Netflix fully intends to adapt Greavey’s sequel books, too, so expect this one to become another major franchise for the streamer.

Page has been a busy man since Bridgerton season 1 dropped over the Christmas season. He’s signed up for Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons movie, hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live and rumors are pointing to him either playing the next Marvel superhero, James Bond or even Superman. He’ll still be back for Bridgerton season 2, though, which shoots this spring.

Before The Gray Man hits, probably sometime next year, the Russos’ next movie – Cherry, starring Tom Holland – arrives on Apple TV+ from March 12th.