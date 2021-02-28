Home / movies

DC Fans Want Bridgerton Star As J.J. Abrams’ Superman

It’s only been 48 hours since it was first announced that J.J. Abrams would be rebooting Superman with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates, but the rampant speculation has almost immediately consigned Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel to the history books, when there’s no indication that his time under the costume is over, and the precedent for him to continue on as the DCEU’s resident Son of Krypton has already been set.

Cavill confirmed a long time ago that he still had one film left on his contract after Justice League, and by all accounts he extended that deal last summer. Not only that, but The Flash is giving us Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as two different versions of Batman in the same movie, while Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight exists in his own pocket of the universe, so there’s no reason why we can’t end up with two Supermen as well.

Until we get confirmation from either the studio or the actor himself, he’s still part of the franchise, but the casting rumors have already started for Abrams’ impending reboot. Michael B. Jordan was instantly installed as the frontrunner after he revealed he’d previously talked with Warner Bros. about Superman, while John Boyega has also been mentioned.

Now, Bridgerton fans are throwing their weight behind the show’s resident heartthrob Regé-Jean Page to suit up as either Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Ironically, Page has also been heavily linked with James Bond recently, a role many believe is Cavill’s to lose once No Time to Die is finally released, but given that Abrams’ Superman was only confirmed two days ago, it’ll be a long time before any casting announcements are made.

Source: MovieWeb

