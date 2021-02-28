DC Fans Want Bridgerton Star As J.J. Abrams’ Superman

It’s only been 48 hours since it was first announced that J.J. Abrams would be rebooting Superman with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates, but the rampant speculation has almost immediately consigned Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel to the history books, when there’s no indication that his time under the costume is over, and the precedent for him to continue on as the DCEU’s resident Son of Krypton has already been set.

Cavill confirmed a long time ago that he still had one film left on his contract after Justice League, and by all accounts he extended that deal last summer. Not only that, but The Flash is giving us Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as two different versions of Batman in the same movie, while Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight exists in his own pocket of the universe, so there’s no reason why we can’t end up with two Supermen as well.

Until we get confirmation from either the studio or the actor himself, he’s still part of the franchise, but the casting rumors have already started for Abrams’ impending reboot. Michael B. Jordan was instantly installed as the frontrunner after he revealed he’d previously talked with Warner Bros. about Superman, while John Boyega has also been mentioned.

Now, Bridgerton fans are throwing their weight behind the show’s resident heartthrob Regé-Jean Page to suit up as either Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

I think Regé-Jean Page would make a great race-bent Superman. He has the smoldering Boy Scout vibe. I see Michael B Jordan as a fantastic John Stewart. — Sarina Rhoads (@SarinaRhoads) February 27, 2021

Regé-Jean Page is gonna get nailed down for a comic book movie/series role pretty quickly, would love to see him as the new Superman. pic.twitter.com/rsegjv7Zjq — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) February 26, 2021

Since it looks like they are doing Black Superman, I think it is likely Regé-Jean Page will be in the mix. He's only 30, hot and I think he'd get women to go back to theaters post-pandemic. They do have Jason Momoa levels of thirst for him. — Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) February 26, 2021

I’m going to need Regé-Jean Page to play Ta-Nahesi Coates’ Superman, THANKS pic.twitter.com/WBGgs0my93 — Michelle Bruton (@MichelleBruton) February 26, 2021

If they are going to reboot Superman with a black Clark Kent, just give the part to the up and comer from Bridgerton: Rege-Jean Page. Slam dunk! — jimrebooted (@JRebooted) February 27, 2021

Rege is my choice for Bond lol but yes, add him to the list for potential Val Zod Superman actors. — 🏳️‍🌈Shawn🌈 Lunn🏳️‍🌈 (@shawnlunn2002) February 26, 2021

I'd love to see Rege-Jean Page cast as Superman! https://t.co/0iMSHSzNWR pic.twitter.com/3Q2kw67XPR — Nich Grayson (@WUBRG) February 26, 2021

@GraceRandolph Can we get your casting picks for the next Superman? Beyond the obvious choice of Michael B Jordan, you have other interesting names like Rege-Jean Page, Trevante Rhodes, John David Washington and Sope Dirisu…. pic.twitter.com/a1barzNP2p — Greg (@Greg51827125) February 27, 2021

Michael B. Jordan or Regé-Jean Page as #Superman Calvin Ellis (Earth-23) or Val-Zod (Earth-2)? Fantastic! But #HenryCavill has been a pitch-perfect Kal-El for most of the past decade, and he WANTS to continue the role. @WarnerBros, WTF are you doing?! Give us #ManOfSteel2!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/fipsECh0re — Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) February 26, 2021

Ironically, Page has also been heavily linked with James Bond recently, a role many believe is Cavill’s to lose once No Time to Die is finally released, but given that Abrams’ Superman was only confirmed two days ago, it’ll be a long time before any casting announcements are made.