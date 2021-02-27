John Boyega Reportedly Eyed To Lead J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot

The internet still isn’t sure what to make of J.J. Abrams’ Superman reboot, especially when there’s always been such a huge groundswell of support behind Henry Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout, although if the studio shared that sentiment then surely he’d have headlined at least one sequel by now instead of being relegated to a supporting player.

The divisive filmmaker has faced criticism throughout his career that he doesn’t know how to tackle established properties, and they don’t come much bigger than Superman, which is cause for concern in some circles. Abrams’ came close to rebooting the character already two decades ago, but his Flyby was ultimately ignored in favor of what became Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns.

All of the speculation is pointing in the direction of a black actor suiting up as the Kryptonian, with Michael B. Jordan unsurprisingly being named as the front-runner after he revealed a while back that he’d spoken to the studio about it, but it never amounted to anything substantial.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that John Boyega is another contender in the mix, which makes sense given his history with Abrams, and the Sequel Trilogy star went out of his way to defend The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker‘s director from the barrage of criticism he faced in the aftermath.

There’s still no word on what the future holds for Henry Cavill despite the rumor mill already going into overdrive, but there’s going to be a lot of attention on the Superman reboot as it moves through development, regardless of who ends up as the next person to play the comic book legend in live-action.