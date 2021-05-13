Brie Larson Allegedly Unfollows Gal Gadot After Controversial Post

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot waded into the Gaza crisis this week by sharing a Twitter post that has produced a very negative response – and that’s putting it lightly. Indeed, over the past 24 hours, social media has dubbed her a war propagandist, an apologist for genocide and more.

In fact, her message generated so much outrage that #CancelGalGadot began trending and the actress even had to turn off the comments on the post, though she still left it up and in case you missed it, you can check it out down below.

Now, amidst all the backlash online, social media users are finding that Gadot is being unfollowed by several notable names across various platforms and one of them is apparently Brie Larson. According to EpicStream, the Captain Marvel actress no longer follows the DCEU star on Instagram, though it should be pointed out that this may not necessarily be due to the controversial post in question.

For one thing, it’s unclear when, exactly, she stopped following her and for all we know, she may not have even followed her at all in the first place. Though that does seem unlikely given that the two have been very supportive of each other’s careers and also shared some viral selfies in the past.

In any case, it’s clear that Gal Gadot’s post has not gone down how she expected it to and created more of a firestorm than she could’ve imagined. And even if Brie Larson didn’t unfollow her because of it, it’s certainly looking like a lot of other people have judging by the responses to it online.

Of course, these things tend to have a habit of blowing over and that’ll likely be the case here, too, but for now, Gadot is caught up in a wave of controversy and it’ll be interesting to see how it ultimately plays out.