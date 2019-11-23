Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Could Return To The MCU In Phase 4

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the MCU’s most anticipated films. Not only because the snarky superhero brought to life by Benedict Cumberbatch has become a firm favorite, but also because it’ll finally introduce the MCU to the larger Multiverse.

Of course, the concept of a Multiverse has been hinted at and teased in previous movies, but the upcoming sequel will be the first to firmly establish that the earth we’ve seen in the MCU so far is just one of many that exist in different dimensions. And each one’s got its own heroes and villains. Including alternate versions of familiar characters.

On that note, we’ve heard various reports over the past few months that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could have a few surprising cameos and now, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said the Endgame re-release post-credits scene would feature the Hulk, and that a Nova movie is in active development, both of which were correct – have informed us that one or two Avengers may pop up. According to our intel, the studio is currently throwing around some ideas behind closed doors and may have either Sam Wilson’s Cap, Thor and/or Captain Marvel show up briefly as Strange traverses the Multiverse.

Again, these would be alternate versions of the heroes and whoever appears, if any of them, it’d only be for a brief cameo. We want to stress though that this is just an idea for now and with the project still in the early, early stages of development, we can’t say for sure which direction they’ll go in.

It’d make sense, though, to use the Multiverse to set up some fun cameos and have Strange run into a few of the other Avengers, but whether this will actually come to fruition or not remains to be seen. Still, even if Marvel ultimately drops this idea, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will no doubt be a wild ride and seriously open up the MCU in ways we never could’ve imagined.