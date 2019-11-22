Thor Might Appear In Another MCU Film Before Love And Thunder

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, by the process of elimination Thor is now the elder statesman of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man is seemingly gone for good along with Black Widow, although the latter will be seen next year in a standalone prequel, Captain America is retired but may or may not cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Hulk is still only able to be a supporting character due to Universal still holding the rights to his solo movies, and Jeremy Renner’s highly-publicized personal issues seem to have poured cold water on any future plans for Hawkeye.

That leaves the God of Thunder as the only one of the major Phase One characters able to play a prominent role in the franchise going forward, and following the critical and commercial success that greeted both Thor: Ragnarok and the former King of Asgard’s role in Endgame, fans are eager to see more of Chris Hemsworth in his career-defining part.

Obviously, Thor: Love and Thunder is on the way with Taika Waititi back behind the camera and Natalie Portman returning to the fold and set to wield Mjolnir, but Marvel Studios are said to be keen on bringing the hammer-throwing superhero back to the big screen sooner rather than later.

While there are still hopes that Thor will continue his most recent arc and team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us a Nova movie is in active development and an Aladdin sequel was in the works, both of which we now know to be true – have told us that Marvel are contemplating the idea of having the character appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Hemsworth potentially set to play an alternate version of Thor in one of the many realities that the Sorcerer Supreme is set to encounter in the sequel.

We should stress that is just one of several story ideas being thrown around at the moment and there’s no guarantee that it will actually happen. After all, the project is still in early, early development and things can always change.

That being said, the studio are apparently keen to have at least a few of the MCU’s most prominent names make small cameos in the Doctor Strange sequel. And though Thor isn’t the only one who could pop up, his trajectory has left him able to appear virtually anywhere, and as arguably the biggest name left on the Marvel Cinematic Universe roster, his appearance would certainly generate plenty of buzz.