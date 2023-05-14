Brie Larson demanding an all-female ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off is a triple-whammy of surefire troll bait

Regardless of whether or not Fast X ends up being two or three movies, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and the rest of the extended family will be riding off into the sunset sooner rather than later, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the franchise is over.

You can guarantee that Universal is going to try and keep the money train rolling by crafting at least a couple of spin-offs, with the revelations regarding a certain somebody making the comeback they said they’d never make very possibly seguing into that long-gestating Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

We’ve been hearing about an all-female Fast & Furious adventure for years now, with Michelle Rodriguez having been leading the charge on that front since the beginning. As it turns out, she’s an Academy Award-winning backer after Brie Larson threw her support behind the idea while being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t think we’d be mad about anything that involved ladies all together. It was very clear that we would love to spend more time together.”

As the never-ending furor surrounding her mere existence as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can attest, Larson doing anything blockbuster-related always tends to rouse up the trolls. Throw in a long-running IP being given a woman-centric spin-off that will inevitably lead to cries of “wokeness,” and you can only imagine how the darkest recesses of the internet would react.

The important thing to remember is that if it does happen, a Fast & Furious story that could hypothetically feature Larson, Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Eiza Gonzalez, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Daniela Melchior to name but a small few does sound pretty exciting.