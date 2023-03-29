In crushing news for time travel theorists, Michelle Rodriguez promises a definitive ending for ‘The Fast Saga’

For over a decade, fans of the Fast & Furious franchise continually suggested that the high-octane action series needed to head into outer space to fulfill its own unhinged potential, a request that was eventually – and gloriously – acquiesced to.

Now that the family has been beyond the stars, where else is left to go across the next two installments, which will also bring a story that kicked off way back in the summer of 2001 to a close? One of the most tantalizing theories to emerge in the buildup to Fast X was time travel, which is so delightfully unhinged that you almost want it to be true.

Watching Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto plunged into a temporal paradox would be so absurd there’s a 99 percent chance it would be the greatest thing to ever happen to cinema, but Michelle Rodriguez underling in an interview with Inverse that there’s going to be a definitive conclusion by the time the 11th chapter draws to a close is disheartening to say the least.

via Universal

“The only thing I can say, because I don’t want to SPOILER ALERT anything, is that after these 23 years of making these movies, you’re gonna get an ending. I think that most of the diehard fans in the audience are going to be there with their mouths open, and they’re going to be like, ‘You’re ending the movie this way? What? This is the end of the movie?’”

If we use the nonsensical logic of The Fast Saga for inspiration, then technically the franchise could be spun off and rebooted in perpetuity were a time travel MacGuffin thrown into the mix. It’s almost certainly not going to happen, but until May arrives and we get to see Fast X for ourselves, it can’t be ruled out by that other percentile point left over from earlier.