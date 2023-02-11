Having already been to outer space, time travel should obviously be the next logical step for ‘Fast X’

After finally biting the bullet and heading beyond the stars in the last installment, entirely valid questions were asked about where the Fast & Furious franchise could possibly go next to continue raising the bar.

Dominic Toretto and the family have already destroyed virtually every mode of transport on land, sea, air, and outer space, leaving few options for things audiences haven’t seen before. And yet, the first trailer for Fast X looks to have somehow upped the ante even more, even if the action is set firmly on solid ground.

The upcoming action blockbuster has already confirmed the mythology is going retcon-crazy all over again, with Jason Momoa’s Dante being introduced as the son of Joaquim de Almeida’s Fast Five villain Reyes, adding yet another ludicrous layer onto a lore that’s become soaked through to the bone by this stage.



Image via Universal Pictures

How will this all be explained? Most likely in a convoluted fashion, but let’s not kid ourselves and pretend that we wouldn’t love to see the concept of time travel introduced in Fast X to tie the entire saga together just in time for the grand finale.

*whispers* what if those aren’t flashbacks in the Fast X trailer, what if the way they’ve decided to escalate from going into space in the last one is honest-to-fucking-god time travel — Todd Johnson (@_toddjohnson) February 11, 2023

They’re definitely messing with Time Travel in Fast X 😂 I can’t deal with this franchise anymore — Zafar (@afczaf) February 10, 2023

so i've genuinely for a while been predicting Fast X will feature time travel. I was kinda dreading the first trailer as I didn't want it to shutdown my theory.



but tbh, after watching this trailer I feel even more confident. https://t.co/LjYEfUlMAi — Jamie Maisner (@JamieMaisner) February 10, 2023

If they don’t time travel in the new fast furious movie I don’t want it — Glorious Purpose (@StayToonDIn) February 10, 2023

Hobbs & Shaw brought the concept of genetically-enhanced superhumans into canon, so who’s to say the nefarious Eteon hasn’t been working on time travel as well? All it would take would be a strategically-placed exposition dump from Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody to establish it in the story, opening the doors to a development so diabolically deranged that it’s got the potential to be the greatest thing to ever happen to Fast & Furious.