‘The Marvels’ trailer has Oscar winner and billion-dollar star Brie Larson accused of being unable to carry a movie

For some reason, a certain section of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans really don’t like Brie Larson. As a result, anticipation among said subset for incoming sequels The Marvels was non-existent long before the first trailer even dropped earlier today, even if it looks to be a fun time at the movies.

Of course, we’ve been burned several times already by the Multiverse Saga, so we won’t really know if the second chapter in the franchise is going to sink or swim until it’s been and gone from theaters. And yet, despite having an Academy Award under her belt and already headlining a standalone superhero epic that notched well over a billion dollars at the box office, Larson is being accused of requiring backup in The Marvels due to her inability to shoulder the burden alone.

Even though you’d expect the reason why Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan were brought into the mix was because it suited the story, the latest conspiracy theory being circulated online claims that because Marvel knows Larson is incredibly unpopular with a very small but incredibly vocal minority, calling it Captain Marvel: Insert Subtitle Here would have been a kiss of death.

Of course, that’s inherently ludicrous on every level, but should the worst case scenario come true and The Marvels disappoints on the commercial front, then technically you could make the argument that the opposite has been proven true, which would no doubt cause heads to explode in unison all over the internet.