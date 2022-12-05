Brie Larson falls for a Twitter hoax, but the internet never forgets a deleted tweet

It would be the understatement of the century to say that Twitter is a lawless place full of misinformation that spreads rapidly with very little oversight, and we can now add Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Brie Larson to the long, long, long list of names to have fallen for a viral hoax.

While it’s understandable that a busy Hollywood superstar wouldn’t be up to date on the latest trends and memes, those who love nothing more than roasting the 32 year-old for everything she does have been having a field day with her brief slip-up, that saw Larson reach out to Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and invite her onto the host’s YouTube show for some dance lessons.

she deleted this so fast lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/360rhMtYKf — ‎ً (@HailEternal) December 5, 2022

That seems innocuous enough in microcosm, but if you search Twitter for “Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview,” you’ll see all sorts of weird, wild, and wonderful headcanons dreamed up by social media users for their own benefit.

“Wednesday”’s Jenna Ortega reveals to Vogue that her favourite album of all time is “MONTERO” by Lil Nas X:



“I’ve been obsessed with this album since it came out, I find it very underrated. Lil Nas X is truly a genius.” pic.twitter.com/fMkBGXvNp3 — pranto (@notpranto) December 3, 2022

"Wednesday"’s Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that she is a fan of the youtuber/musician @Dream.



“I’ve been obsessed with his streams and videos ever since I saw a tiktok about him. I listen to his music and Roadtrip is my favorite song of his” she said. pic.twitter.com/TBQi9Tlwch — laur ❤️ (@gnfbootie29) December 4, 2022

Actor Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that her favorite NBA player is Devin Booker



“I love watching Devin Booker play. I believe he’s one of the best players in the NBA and I believe he deserves to be a Starter in the 2023 All-Star game.” pic.twitter.com/nIej9Ewwb6 — 📙🚀 (@Book1tt) December 5, 2022

"Wednesday"’s Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that she thinks Quackity will win Streamer of the Year at the Streamys.



“I’ve been obsessed with him since I saw his raids, they were really special. He’s definitely gonna take home that award, no doubt.” pic.twitter.com/nzj0ZYGgA6 — ken 🙂 (@kendyle__) December 5, 2022

Of course, netizens have long memories and the ability to screenshot pretty much anything, so there was no chance Larson’s faux pas wasn’t going to be picked up on. In the Musk era people have done a lot worse, so an MCU superhero getting excited over the prospect of a 100 percent false soundbite hardly matters much in the grand scheme of things, unless we’re talking about somebody that the more unsavory subsections of the online sphere love to trash any chance they get.

Unfortunately, Larson does indeed fit that bill for reasons we simply don’t have the time to explain, but we doubt she’ll be too embarrassed by her misplaced excitement.