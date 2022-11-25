Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel

Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself.

The truth, as always, is impossible to discern in concrete fashion given that everyone has an opinion, and places like Twitter allow them to share it whether anyone else wants to hear it or not. While it’s not surprising in the slightest to discover Larson’s fans have been defending the longtime Carol Danvers against slander, the origins of this particular debate prove once and for all that no stone will be left unturned.

As any comic book fan will know full well, Shazam used to go by the name Captain Marvel. Obviously, Larson has that moniker locked down for the foreseeable future, while Zachary Levi has solo sequel Fury of the Gods arriving next year to cement himself as the DCU’s second most-buff superhero with a lightning bold emblem on their chest.

And yet, because we’ll never be able to have nice things, some trolls have emerged from their caves to claim that Larson “doesn’t deserve” the nomenclature, proving folks will argue over just about anything.

Argue all you want, she's the only person deserving of the name Captain Marvel. Unlike others she actually lives up to it pic.twitter.com/K2QFTvUNcx — The Op (@The_Main_Op) November 24, 2022

All I can say with this whole Shazam/Captain Marvel debacle is that both of them are Captain Marvel, it's just that one of them is in Marvel, and the other one is in DC. pic.twitter.com/fYH2LkiI22 — Ian Titular (@UkiyaSeed) November 25, 2022

why do people suddenly care for whether billys called shazam or captain marvel decades later 💀 does it seriously matter to you that much?? are you, the apparent number one shazam fan, hurt by this 😟 — mrurple (@mrurple) November 25, 2022

She wasn’t popular until recently, DC Captain Marvel was outselling Superman at a point in his peak years — Wakandan Straw Hat Diplomat👻👑 (@ScoobyDooPapi) November 25, 2022

That's true. But he is still Captain Marvel to me. And I think that he should call that way. — Gerard Vohn Sallard (@gerard_sallard) November 25, 2022

Maybe one day we’ll go an entire week without at least some deep, dark recess of Twitter attempting to keep the Brie Larson hate train rolling, but with The Marvels scheduled for release next summer as the buildup towards the Multiverse Saga’s concluding Avengers epics continues at pace, it sure as hell isn’t going to happen in 2023.