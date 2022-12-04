The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable

Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”

Remember, we’re talking about an Academy Award-winning star who headlined an origin story that racked up over $1.1 billion at the box office, which also happens to be the lowest-rated feature in the entire 30-film history of the franchise in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes user rating.

It feels as if barely a day goes by without the erstwhile Carol Danvers seizing the headlines in one way or another, and both sides of the divide have been out in force yet again after a tweet blasting the current crop of “unlikable” female heroes (which includes Toy Story‘s Bo Peep for bizarre and unknown reasons) went viral to stir the pot for the umpteenth time.

this tweet is incredibly dumb but grouping characters like rey and captain marvel with fucking bo peep from toy story is sending me so bad i cant even take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/yp7QNB2i0C https://t.co/fJe3tAvIo2 — 💌 (@haIobearers) December 4, 2022

I have my issues with the Captain Marvel movie but Carol was not unlikeable. Like lets not — Z (@TheeDCstan) December 3, 2022

Rey is a great character.

I’m unfamiliar with Galadriel🤷‍♂️

Captain Marvel is overhated.

Bo Peep is badass as fuck.



There are many modern female heroes that are more likable than many modern male heroes.



Cope. Fuck off. https://t.co/Q8IhzqwLHb — SD (@Spider_Devil7) December 3, 2022

This is so funny because Captain Marvel literally has a backstory that explains her powers and abilities, pls use your brain 😭 https://t.co/doiEsDp7ap — erica 🎄 (@golddvstwoman) December 4, 2022

Um…I loved Captain Marvel. There’s room for criticism of the story structure but literally 99% of the hate is from bros who hate knowing Carol would laugh at them. She doesn’t want or need you or notice you. — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) December 4, 2022

Not worth the QT dunk cuz these idiots are grifters looking for clout, but there's a thread going round where some Bro is going off on how movie Captain Marvel is "unlikable."



And like, even tho I thought that flick had script issues, Larson is a burning sun of charisma! — Kiel Phegley (@KielPhegley) December 4, 2022

For Rey i think she doesnt earn her power. But i dont hate her. Captain Marvel is unlikable, she has a attitude that puts me off. — Nash The Big Boomer (@CaptainCrunchNZ) December 4, 2022

Rey isn't unlikable, just boring, as you said, because it seems the only thing stopping her from doing absolutely anything is that she has never before decided to try to do it. But Captain Marvel is kinda unlikable. — Casey Eats Cake (@mostlycakenow) December 4, 2022

A lot of the blame for the reception to Larson’s recurring performance as the near-omnipotent cosmic adventurer has been placed at the feet of the various writing teams to have handled her arc so far, something we’re seriously hoping is remedied in The Marvels given that the trolls have been sharpening their knives ever since the sequel was first announced.

One way or another, the star isn’t going to be able to avoid the relentless backlash certain sections of the internet point in the direction of her every move, but headlining a widely-acclaimed sophomore blockbuster would certainly be one way of softening the inevitable blows destined to come in from all sides.