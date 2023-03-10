Brie Larson loyalists shoot down rumors of clashes between the cast causing ‘The Marvels’ delay

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom may love their theorycrafting and fan casting, but one should never underestimate their ability to hound unsubstantiated rumors, as one thread on r/marvelstudios has recently discovered.

The original post, while neither supporting nor dismissing the rumor in question, linked out to an episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, where one of the many entertainment-focused topics happened to include some behind-the-scenes whispers regarding upcoming MCU projects.

One of these rumors had to do with the recent delay of The Marvels, which was pushed from July 28 to November 10 (marking the fourth time the film’s release has been delayed). The rumor suggests that the film’s delay is a result of alleged poor behavior on set from Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson, specifically involving clashes with co-star Teyonah Parris and not approving of the film’s name.

We already have a hunch about what the more unsavory side of the internet plans to do with this pseudo-information, but the commenters weren’t buying the rumors for even a second. Beyond the possibility that these rumors are just an attempt to make Larson look bad, a single on-set beef wouldn’t be nearly enough to delay a film from July to November.

Others weren’t very happy with The Hot Mic for framing the episode title the way they did, given that it attributes the delays of The Marvels to the alleged on-set drama without indicating that the rumors are nothing more than rumors as of now.

Indeed, if anyone can somehow chalk up the delays to anything other than doing what’s best for the bottom line, they need one hell of a reality check.

It’s bad enough that the source is about as solid as Parris and Larson’s alleged relationship, but to attribute the film’s delay to something as outlandish as an on-set beef is just a sad attempt at churning the rumor mill.

The Marvels will release to theaters on Nov. 10.