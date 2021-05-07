Brie Larson Reportedly Wants Captain Marvel To Be A Lot Funnier In The Marvels

The majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest heroes all largely tend to be cut from the same cloth, with many of them possessing similar characteristics, personalities and motivations, although each of the respective actors manages to put their own spin on the formulaic backstory presented on the page.

Iron Man, Thor, Star-Lord, Black Panther and Spider-Man all wrestle with the absence of a strong father figure in their lives and how that affects their desire and ability to do best by both themselves and those closest to them, while Black Widow and the Hulk have spent years reckoning with the transgressions of their pasts, and the vast majority of superheroes to headline their own solo outing can typically be found turning their back on destiny before suffering a personal setback that ultimately forces them to embrace it in the end.

Apart from that, the other thing you can almost guarantee from an MCU blockbuster are quips, and plenty of them. The franchise has always been heavily reliant on levity, with even the most serious or emotionally heavy scenes being swiftly followed up by a pithy one-liner or withering aside to almost instantly lighten the tone. Of course, Captain Marvel didn’t really use humor as a crutch outside of Samuel L. Jackson’s charismatic Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s peculiar Talos, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the sequel could change all of that.

As per the tipster, Brie Larson reportedly wants Carol Danvers to be much funnier the second time around, although there’s no extra information as to why or how she’ll be letting the good times roll. Now that The Marvels has a confirmed title, though, and with shooting kicking off this month, expect the rumor mill to explode into life, regardless of whether or not Captain Marvel suddenly becomes side-splittingly hilarious.