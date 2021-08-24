Brie Larson Reportedly Wants To Fight Ghost Rider In The MCU

Ghost Rider is coming back to our screens in the near future. Though Marvel hasn’t officially announced this, reports have been swirling for a while that the studio has plans for the Spirit of Vengeance. Gabriel Luna previously played the Robbie Reyes version in TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While a comeback for him remains to be seen, Marvel is most likely going to introduce the original rider, Johnny Blaze.

Blaze was previously played by Nicolas Cage in two Sony movies from 2008 to 2012, but the character has yet to be seen in the MCU. Unfortunately for those who might want to see Cage join the franchise, it’s strongly believed that Marvel will reboot the character. The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has made it clear that he would love to play the part, for one.

Whoever lands the gig, one Marvel star has already put in a request to face off against the flame-headed antihero. According to our sources—the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was happening before that was confirmed—Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson wants to fight Ghost Rider in the MCU. We don’t know anymore than that at this point, but it seems the Avengers: Endgame actress is a fan of the character and is hoping Carol Danvers and Blaze can come to blows once he’s introduced into the universe.

Captain Marvel and Ghost Rider don’t tend to occupy the same corners of the Marvel Comics world, so there’s not much to connect them. However, fans have been known to debate who would win in a battle between the pair. Though Carol definitely has the advantage, Blaze’s supernatural powers could possibly offset her energy-based abilities. It would certainly be a blast to see it unfold on screen.

While we wait for further news on Ghost Rider‘s MCU entrance, Brie Larson is set to return in The Marvels, hitting theaters in November 2022.