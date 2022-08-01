Brie Larson reveals herself as a diehard fan of Groot

Brie Larson is outing herself as a fan of the adorable computer-animated tree-like alien character, Groot, who is most famous for appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy series.

With Larson herself being the star of the MCU’s Captain Marvel, and its upcoming sequel, The Marvels, it’s no wonder she would choose to sport a piece of swag signal boosting her cosmic co-star, albeit one who has hardly ever shared the screen with her.

Larson took to Twitter Monday to share a selfie of herself wearing a baby Groot hat, with the caption, “BIG Groot fan.”

BIG Groot fan pic.twitter.com/kZ1nuMvpjL — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 1, 2022

Though Larson’s Carol Danvers and Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, have rarely crossed paths in MCU movies, they both starred in the epic Avengers: Endgame. However, the two characters did not have a scene together, outright.

As for Groot, he is set to star in the upcoming Disney Plus spinoff show I Am Groot, which will be hitting the streaming service next week.

Captain Marvel, meanwhile, will be sharing the screen with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, which is slated to hit theaters a year from now.

The benevolent Groot — who, like Pikachu, is relegated to repeating his own name as his sole form of communication, i.e., saying “I am Groot” over and over again — is actually pals with Captain Marvel in the comic books. At least, that’s what we gather from one fan’s Twitter post of an image of the pair embracing.

Let’s hope such a touching moment shared between Captain Marvel and Groot can occur in the MCU’s near future.