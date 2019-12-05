Brie Larson’s Super Excited To Have A Female 007 In No Time To Die

You might assume that in the wake of a new James Bond trailer, fans would be the ones to go weak at the knees with glee at the sight. And you’d assume right. After all, who could top the Bondmania Bond diehards in their relentless pursuit of all things Bond, assuming that’s actually a thing?

Well, one woman in particular is very excited for No Time to Die, or more specifically, very excited for one of its stars. Brie Larson scored big with Captain Marvel in March, but one of her castmates from that film might just have trumped her. Lashana Lynch had only appeared in three movies prior to this year, but now she’s built on her MCU role to score another – I should add hotly rumoured – part in a major modern franchise. And Larson could not be happier for her.

Taking to Twitter as people always do in moments of sheer, unbridled euphoria (or maybe just celebrities), the Marvel star was positively exuberant in her delight for Lynch becoming the new 007. I should warn you about the caps, though (she was very excited):

“RUNNING AROUND MY HOUSE SCREAMING “MY SISTER IS 007!!!!” SO PROUD SO IN LOVE WITH @LashanaLynch IM [sic] BALD YALL TODAY IS A NATIONAL HOLIDAY,” Tweeted Larson.

New No Time To Die Set Photo Shows Lashana Lynch's 007 In Action 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, there you have it. Today is now a national holiday: “New National Holiday Proclaimed By Star Of Captain Marvel.” Guess we could call it Lynch day? Actually, that has all kinds of connotations depending on your frame of reference. Scratch that headline, then. The main takeaway is excitement. In this case, excitement for an actress seeing her colleague get a break – I’m certain some of her Twitter followers got a vicarious thrill, too.

More broadly, it’s excitement for the film her colleague is starring in. And if the recent trailer didn’t drum up buzz for No Time to Die, nothing will. Millions of people in Spectre-induced comas have finally awoken from their slumber.